Holderness Investments Co. Buys 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 75,211 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,590,000.

VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. 12,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.