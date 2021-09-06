Holo (HOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $406.74 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Holo has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $406.74 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

