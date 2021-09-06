HomeServe (LON:HSV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

HomeServe (LON:HSV) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 991.50 ($12.95). 190,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 950.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.36.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders have bought a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 over the last quarter.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

