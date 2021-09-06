Homrich & Berg Has $1.49 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 697,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.24 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

