Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,064 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CAT opened at $210.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
