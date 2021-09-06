Homrich & Berg Purchases 70,677 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,206.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 182.8% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 210.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.