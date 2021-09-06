HOQU (HQX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $753,192.02 and $2.41 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

