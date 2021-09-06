Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $101.46 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

