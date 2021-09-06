Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,319.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

