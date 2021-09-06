Howdoo Market Cap Reaches $12.43 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $368,081.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00144360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00797096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047418 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,553,573 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.