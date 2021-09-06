HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $15.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.06 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.67 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,863 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 12.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

