HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.