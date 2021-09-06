Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 608,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.66 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.