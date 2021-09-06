Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Down 3.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $271,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

