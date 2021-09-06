Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Down 3.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $271,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
