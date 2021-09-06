Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce sales of $207.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $838.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.