Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Humana worth $87,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $415.56. 566,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,341. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

