Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 95.3% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $66,631.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00145456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00798733 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

