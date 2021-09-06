Humanscape (HUM) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

