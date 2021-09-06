Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

