Huobi BTC Price Reaches $52,774.50 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $8.64 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $52,774.50 or 1.00350830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.16 or 0.07499835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,745.97 or 1.00296561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

