Hush Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00335102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00159726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

