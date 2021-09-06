Hxro Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $144.10 million and $1.20 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00141822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00774554 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

