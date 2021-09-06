Hydra Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and $1.79 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $23.29 or 0.00044813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,218,776 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.