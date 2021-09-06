HyperAlloy Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $164,048.65 and $42.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

