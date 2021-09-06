HyperCash (HC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $42.41 million and $6.01 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.47 or 1.00007915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.87 or 0.00998207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00502652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00335278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005401 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.