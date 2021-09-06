Hyve One Day Trading Volume Hits $620,895.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $620,895.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

