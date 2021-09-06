I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Tops $1,642.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1,642.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.72 or 0.00488649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002946 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.84 or 0.01000888 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,090,516 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

