i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of -83.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

