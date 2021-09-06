i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of -83.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
