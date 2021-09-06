Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $11,361.60 or 0.21610538 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $11,009.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

