iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.98% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

IBMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,966. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

