Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $413.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00065391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00216841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.07 or 0.07622355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,405.92 or 1.00160420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.00962339 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

