Ideaology Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $406,036.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00141822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00774554 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.