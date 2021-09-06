Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $106,013.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,748,978 coins and its circulating supply is 50,216,717 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

