IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Increased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of IDEX worth $81,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,442. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.