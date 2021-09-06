IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $71.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 over the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

