II-VI (IIVI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/1/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/11/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/8/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

IIVI stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

