Incent (INCNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

