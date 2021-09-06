Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0195 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $730,532.89 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

