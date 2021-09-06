Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

INFI opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

