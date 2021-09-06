Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

