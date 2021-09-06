Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.46 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $504.02 million and approximately $114.46 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $15.43 or 0.00029848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

