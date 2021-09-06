Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 3.61% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NOCT remained flat at $$38.88 during trading hours on Monday. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

