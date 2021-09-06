Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Insider Acquires 372 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) insider Sandra Platts purchased 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £416.64 ($544.34).

Shares of SEQI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 112.40 ($1.47). 824,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,433. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

