Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.74 ($161.67).

SSPG stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261.70 ($3.42). 462,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,074. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 140.97 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 351.86 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

