Insider Selling: Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider James Sterling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($18.87), for a total value of £86,640 ($113,195.71).

James Sterling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79), for a total value of £181,800 ($237,522.86).

On Thursday, July 22nd, James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Shares of LON RENX traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.28). The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,109. The company has a market capitalization of £678.96 million and a PE ratio of -30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. Renalytix AI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 385.75 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.37.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

