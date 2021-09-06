Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON INSE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.20 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of £186.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.05.

In other news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

