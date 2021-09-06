Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.98 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $123.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

