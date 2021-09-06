Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $302.59. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,676. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.94. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

