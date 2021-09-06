International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 153.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

