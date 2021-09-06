International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,543,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.